The Epic Way Hayden Christensen Prepared For His Star Wars Return

The upcoming Disney+ limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set to bring lead star Ewan McGregor and former Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) actor Hayden Christensen back into their respective "Star Wars" roles for the first time in nearly two decades.

The two last shared the screen in 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith." At the end of that film, Anakin Skywalker assumes the role of Darth Vader, a tyrant under the control of Emperor Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) (Ian McDiarmid). Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi hands-off Skywalker's children to their new guardians and becomes a watchful protector posing as a hermit.

The new series will focus on Kenobi's journey in a post-Jedi galaxy as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Though precise details on the Deborah Chow-directed "Star Wars" series are slim, we know that the Jedi master will be whisked off the sandy planet on a mission that involves the Empire's Inquisitors and his former apprentice-turned-foe, Darth Vader.

Of course, stepping into the "Star Wars" universe after nearly 20 years can be a daunting task. Needless to say, many fans have been eagerly awaiting the reunion of Vader and Kenobi since the series was first announced. To prepare for his return as one of the greatest villains in cinematic history, Christensen immersed himself into the franchise's lore in a unique way.