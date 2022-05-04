Small Details You Missed In Obi-Wan Kenobi's May The 4th Trailer

The highly anticipated reunion between Obi-Wan and Darth Vadar (Hayden Christensen) is not the only obstacle the Jedi Knight will have to face in the new series. Fans of "Star Wars: Rebels" will recognize the Inquisitors' return to the "Star Wars" narrative, as highlighted here. Many Inquisitors had once been Jedi themselves, but after Order 66, they joined the Empire, and used their force sensitivity to hunt down the remaining Jedi.

Though Inquisitors are featured heavily in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer, there is one character who is missing. Seventh Sister (voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar) was a main antagonist in the animated series, but she is nowhere to be seen in the new trailer. With the inclusion of both the High Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) who appeared in "Rebels," this omission may seem odd. Many fans on Reddit have commented on their hope to see an appearance of the character. However, there is some logic to her absence.

When Ezra (Taylor Gray) first encounters her in "Rebels," Seventh Sister has a specific mission. Many of the Inquisitors are trying to kidnap force sensitive children but Seventh Sister is also on the hunt for Anakin's former padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). This could explain Seventh Sister's absence in the events of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." With Ahsoka's connection to Darth Vadar, Seventh Sister may be sent on a separate mission from the rest of the Inquisitors who are specifically tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan. Her absence here, as well, may indicate that she'll instead be appearing in the Ahsoka Tano Disney+ series, which will bring back Rosario Dawson in the titular role.