Riverdale Fans Woke Up To Devastating News
When The CW first introduced "Riverdale" to audiences back in 2017, many were surprised to see the light-hearted world of Archie Comics had been transformed into a gritty murder-mystery set in an idiosyncratic town. The first season revolves around the devastating death of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) and how it ripples through the small town, while Archie Andrews (K J Apa) and his friends try to uncover the truth about his murder. Since then, it's been a rollercoaster of weirdness, as the gang has fought serial killers, cults, and gangsters. Oh, and let's not forget the time in Season 3 when Archie literally fights a bear.
Bizarre events continue to unfold in "Riverdale" Season 6, as the show explores an alternate universe called "Rivervale" wherein supernatural events unfold. The Rivervale storyline even offered an opportunity for a brief crossover with "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," complete with an appearance from Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch. But with all these wild plot points over the years, fans have wondered when the series will run out of steam.
Betty Cooper star Lili Reinhart previously told fans on Instagram "We're hoping for a Season 7, and then that will probably be the last one." But creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa later told Decider that the show has the legs to go further, noting that the possibilities are, "Wide open, One of the great gifts about this season is that we are exploring, yet again, a different genre, and I hope fans really respond to it. But there's still so many things to discover about these characters."
Despite that wide-eyed optimism from the creator, "Riverdale" fans recently woke up to disappointing news about The CW series.
Riverdale will end with Season 7
It looks like Lili Reinhart was right after all – "Riverdale" is finally coming to an end with Season 7. The CW made the announcement as part of the Upfronts 2022.
It's impressive that "Riverdale" stayed on the air as long as t did, but it's time for Archie, Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to move on. It's unsurprising that the show has come to an end now, especially since The CW recently canceled a handful of other shows this year — and it seems like the "Riverdale" cast has been eager to move on. To be fair, they've been working solidly on the series since 2016, and in that time they've become incredibly well known.
Series lead KJ Apa previously told Seventeen that the show makes it hard for them to work on other projects, noting that scheduling and the dangers of being typecast get in the way sometimes. "It's so hard when you're shooting 10 months out of the year, 22 episodes on a show, it's hard to find time to do another project ... Let alone, kind of – you know, there's always the danger of being typecast as the characters, particularly Archie. It's easy to fall into that trap, so the goal for me and my team is to always push hard for work during the hiatus. Whether it's like a small movie or a big movie."
Sounds like his schedule will be opening up in a major way quite soon. Can't wait to see what he does with it.