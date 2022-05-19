Riverdale Fans Woke Up To Devastating News

When The CW first introduced "Riverdale" to audiences back in 2017, many were surprised to see the light-hearted world of Archie Comics had been transformed into a gritty murder-mystery set in an idiosyncratic town. The first season revolves around the devastating death of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) and how it ripples through the small town, while Archie Andrews (K J Apa) and his friends try to uncover the truth about his murder. Since then, it's been a rollercoaster of weirdness, as the gang has fought serial killers, cults, and gangsters. Oh, and let's not forget the time in Season 3 when Archie literally fights a bear.

Bizarre events continue to unfold in "Riverdale" Season 6, as the show explores an alternate universe called "Rivervale" wherein supernatural events unfold. The Rivervale storyline even offered an opportunity for a brief crossover with "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," complete with an appearance from Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch. But with all these wild plot points over the years, fans have wondered when the series will run out of steam.

Betty Cooper star Lili Reinhart previously told fans on Instagram "We're hoping for a Season 7, and then that will probably be the last one." But creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa later told Decider that the show has the legs to go further, noting that the possibilities are, "Wide open, One of the great gifts about this season is that we are exploring, yet again, a different genre, and I hope fans really respond to it. But there's still so many things to discover about these characters."

Despite that wide-eyed optimism from the creator, "Riverdale" fans recently woke up to disappointing news about The CW series.