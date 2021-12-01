Lili Reinhart Reveals When Riverdale Might Come To An End

When "Riverdale" premiered back in 2017, nobody could have predicted all the wacky shenanigans that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and his friends would get up to over the course of its first 5 seasons. Over the years, the show's central team has solved murder mysteries, gone up against organ harvesting cults, faced numerous serial killers, and who can forget that time Archie fought a bear in the Canadian wilderness?

"Riverdale" Season 5 takes the show's drama to entirely new heights too, following its core characters as they leave high school to pursue their own respective careers. For his part, Archie joins the army, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) becomes a full-time writer and Betty (Lili Reinhart) becomes an FBI trainee. Veronica, meanwhile, becomes the "She-Wolf of Wall Street." Of course, the "Riverdale" gang all eventually return to their hometown when they realize it's been gutted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). However, "Riverdale" Season 5 also ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Archie and Betty's fates left up in the air after Hiram plants a bomb in the Andrews house.

Now, although "Riverdale" Season 6 has already started airing, its first several episodes are all set in an alternate version of the show's titular town called "Rivervale," which leans into the supernatural side of the "Archie" comics in anticipation of a crossover with "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Yes, that also means the CW series will see Kiernan Shipka reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman.

But what does this all mean for the future of the series? Well, Lili Reinhart recently shared her thoughts on when "Riverdale" might come to an end.