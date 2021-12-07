Kiernan Shipka Opens Up About Playing Sabrina Again On Riverdale

Back in 2017, Archie Comics chief creative officer and "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa began putting into motion his plans to expand the live-action Archie Comics world (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The horror-inspired takes on classic characters like Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) proved to be extremely popular with "Riverdale" viewers, so it only made sense to try and bring the CW show's style to other well-known properties. As a result, Aguirre-Sacasa began writing a darker adaptation of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," with the updated iteration titled "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and rumors quickly began swirling of it one day crossing over with "Riverdale."

Fast forward three years later and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was canceled after four seasons. In an interview with NME, Ross Lynch, who played Harvey Kinkle in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," blamed the show's cancellation on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "We probably would have had 10 more episodes had COVID not happened."

While the show's cancellation seemed to permanently kill any chances of a crossover between "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," fans refused to give up hope. Consequently, in October, Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) was coming to "Riverdale" Season 6.