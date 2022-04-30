Another Fan-Favorite Arrowverse Show Just Got Cancelled At The CW

Premiering in 2016, "Legends of Tomorrow" is a favorite Arrowverse show with both fans and critics, earning a high 89% average on Rotten Tomatoes. However, "Legends of Tomorrow" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced the sad news on Twitter this week that there will be no Season 8 for the heroes.

The cancellation is a bit shocking in that the show is such a staple to the universe, but now they won't even be receiving an actual series finale. "Legends of Tomorrow" has always stood out because its premise allows it to really push the limit of what can happen in a TV show. On top of the time-traveling antics of the main cast, the show also brings in villains from other series and makes them part of the rag-tag gang, including Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell), first introduced in "The Flash." "Legends of Tomorrow" also brings in cult favorite characters, like Matt Ryan's version of John Constantine from NBC's short-lived "Constantine" series and Western antihero Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech).

Even in the "Legends of Tomorrow" Season 7 finale, the show is still up to its wild ways, introducing Donald Faison as Booster Gold. It's one of many teases that will be left unanswered ... or will it? In answer to a fan's question replying to the initial tweet announcement, Shimizu said that there are plenty of cliffhangers, but there's also the possibility that perhaps the story will continue with a radio play, TV movie, or something similar. It also wouldn't be surprising to see these characters live on in the remaining Arrowverse shows in one way or another.