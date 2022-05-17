Screenwriter Michael Waldron On The Major Similarity Between Doctor Strange 2 And Spider-Man: No Way Home - Exclusive

Anyone even vaguely familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that the unique saga ties the narratives of its many films and television series together to form one epic story. Better yet, with the introduction of the multiverse in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the MCU has been able to pull in characters and stories previously unassociated with Marvel Studios. Chief among them were two versions of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), as well as their key adversaries in their respective films.

The expanded MCU narrative, as a result, provided an extra challenge for screenwriter Michael Waldron for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Not only was Waldron tasked with writing a film tailored to fit the sensibilities of director Sam Raimi and the continuing adventures of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but the scribe also needed to tie the events of "Multiverse of Madness" to what came previously in "No Way Home" since Strange was a pivotal player in that film as well.

In "No Way Home," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Strange for a spell that would make the whole world forget that he was Spider-Man. But since Peter meddles with Strange's work during his incantation, the spell is botched, allowing the adversaries of the alternate universe versions of Spider-Man to enter their dimension from the multiverse.

While working on the screenplay for "Multiverse of Madness," Waldron, also the showrunner of the MCU series "Loki," said there was cross-collaboration with the creatives of "No Way Home" to make sure they were on the same page with their respective stories, and it helped him refine a plot point to bring both films into better alignment.