Benedict Wong Takes Us Behind The Magic Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Exclusive Interview

It's been an eventful six years for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Benedict Wong, since his beloved character, Wong — Dr. Stephen Strange's close friend and fellow sorcerer — has appeared in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe projects during that time. The prolific actor first starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in 2016's "Doctor Strange," followed by appearances in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as well as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the animated series "What If...?" and most recently, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Wong, who has reigned as Sorcerer Supreme since "the Blip," warned Strange (Cumberbatch) about the dangerous repercussions of a spell that was meant to erase the memories of all those who found out Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) true identity as Spider-Man. Unfortunately, Peter kept meddling with Strange's spell as he was concocting it, leading the former Sorcerer Supreme and Master of the Mystic Arts to inadvertently open the multiverse – letting through the principal foes of two other versions of Spider-Man.

New in theaters on May 6, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" finds Strange and Wong venturing into the multiverse after they happen upon a peculiarly gifted teen, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the rare ability to traverse between universes. As Strange and Wong come to discover, though, America's powers are so strong that an evil force is seeking to extract them from her — a move that would ultimately leave all universes in peril. In an effort to comprehend what America can do with her powers, Strange seeks counsel with Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), which creates a set of drastic circumstances that involves all of them.

In an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss "Multiverse of Madness," Wong talks about the exciting progression of his character, the importance of Asian representation in the MCU, and his longtime friendship with Cumberbatch.