Doctor Strange 2 Scribe Michael Waldron Talks Working With Sam Raimi, Elizabeth Olsen, And More - Exclusive Interview

Spoiler warning: This article reveals major plot details from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

While "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" screenwriter Michael Waldron had already experienced a wild ride in Hollywood thanks to his involvement in such Dan Harmon TV hits as "Community" and "Rick and Morty," it was a mere preview of unfathomable places the Marvel Cinematic Universe would take him. Waldron — who started as a production assistant on both of Harmon's shows in 2014 (via IMDb) — eventually escalated in the ranks to become a producer on "Rick and Morty," and not too long after that, he was hired as the showrunner for Marvel Studios' hit series "Loki."

It was during the Season 1 finale of "Loki" that Waldron kicked off a series of events involving the multiverse that would begin to unfold in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and come to fruition in the "Doctor Strange" sequel. The common denominator in "No Way Home" and "Multiverse of Madness," of course, is Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose spell to help his fellow Avenger Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker (Tom Holland), in "No Way Home" went horribly awry.

New in theaters, the "Doctor Strange" sequel finds Strange and the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) venturing into the multiverse after meeting America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) mid-battle with a beast from another world. America can travel from universe to universe, and her power is so immense that it attracts the attention of Wanda Maximoff-slash-Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Having ventured down a dark path since the events of "WandaVision," Scarlet Witch is looking to extract America's superpowers — a move that would give her the ability to rip the multiverse to shreds.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Waldron discussed his work with iconic director Sam Raimi and the horror film expertise he brought to "Multiverse of Madness," the introduction of Illuminati in the film, and his work with Cumberbatch, Olsen, and Marvel president Kevin Feige.