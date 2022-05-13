Fast X Adds Reacher Star In Most Obvious Casting Call Of All Time

While the recent shake-up of "Fast X" following director Justin Lin's departure may have left fans a little unsure about the future of the franchise, a recent casting announcement might have them changing gears. The guest list for the tenth film in the "Fast and the Furious" series is already crammed with a garage-full of talent, including newcomers to the series — like Brie Larson in an undisclosed role — and Jason Momoa, who will be stepping in as the film's big bad. That should have been enough to beef up the roster, but like every other "Fast and Furious" outing, just when you thought things couldn't get any bigger, "Fast" finds a way.

Along with the familiar OG family consisting of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, Deadline has confirmed that a new driver will be taking to the streets. As far as casting goes, this newcomer is a perfect fit for the action-packed series — even if, and perhaps because, he's a guy who doesn't fit most places.