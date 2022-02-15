Here's Why Reacher Season 2 Presents A Major Creative Challenge

Three days after "Reacher" debuted on Amazon Prime Video, the series was renewed for a second season. Per Deadline, it became one of the platform's "most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally over a 24-hour period."

Season 1 of "Reacher" is an adaptation of the 1997 book "Killing Floor" by Lee Childs, the first in his "Jack Reacher" series. The Amazon show follows the titular character (portrayed by Alan Ritchson), a former U.S. Army military police officer-turned-drifter who travels the country without any responsibilities. Upon his arrival in Margrave, Georgia, however, he quickly finds himself mixed up in the seemingly-idyllic town's seedy underbelly.

So far, "Reacher" boasts a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics consensus points out that Season 1 may not be for everyone, "but fans of the novels will find plenty to love about this faithful adaptation." The series is an improvement over the 2012 movie adaptation and its subsequent sequel starring Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher, but it's fair to wonder how it will keep the momentum going into Season 2.

Here's why the second season of "Reacher" presents a major creative challenge.