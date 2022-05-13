Multiverse Of Madness Screenwriter Reveals Elizabeth Olsen's Reaction To Scarlet Witch's Violent Scene - Exclusive

Spoiler warning: This article includes major plot details from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Arguably one of the most dramatic character arcs in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe involves the plight of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Spurred by the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) in "Avengers: Infinity War," which was magnified by the events of "WandaVision," the trauma brought about by the love and loss of Vision and their children led to Wanda's transformation into the malevolent Scarlet Witch.

Following his introduction to the MCU as the showrunner for the hit Disney+ series "Loki," screenwriter Michael Waldron was saddled with the gargantuan task of writing Wanda-Scarlet's next chapter in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." New in theaters, the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange" finds a vengeful Wanda-Scarlet facing off against Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) as they try to protect a gifted teen, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Since America has the unique ability to travel across universes, Wanda-Scarlet is hell-bent on extracting the young teen's immense powers to locate her lost sons. Worse yet, if the conjurer of dark magic obtains America's powers, she'll have the ability to tear the multiverse apart.

Before Wanda-Scarlet gets her chance to harness America's powers, she demonstrates the violent extremes she will use to get what she wants, and it involves a fan-favorite group of Marvel characters who meet a grisly fate.