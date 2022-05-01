Doctor Strange's Biggest Impact On Benedict Cumberbatch's Career Isn't What You'd Think

With an astonishing resumé containing more than 80 screen credits since his on-screen career kicked off in 2002, acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch has vibrantly brought characters to life in a variety of genres. He has appeared in everything from historically-rich tales like "War Horse" and "1917," espionage thrillers including "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," compelling the TV shows like "Sherlock," as well as dramas including "The Current War" and "August: Osage County." Showing he has no limitations, Cumberbatch has also ventured into sci-fi with "Star Trek Into Darkness," as well as fantasy, voicing the dragon known as Smaug in director Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy.

In short, Cumberbatch has done it all, but there's no question that his turn as the titular character in 2016's "Doctor Strange" shot his career into the stratosphere. As the Sorcerer Supreme who would eventually aid Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their battle against Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Cumberbatch has played Doctor Strange six times to date. In December 2021, he made a pivotal appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and, on Friday, May 6, the actor will make his seventh appearance as Strange in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Any fan of Cumberbatch's work can point to a number of roles that have defined his rich career, especially considering that two of them — "The Imitation Game" in 2014 and "The Power of the Dog" in 2021 — earned him two best actor Oscar nominations. But if there's one role Cumberbatch thinks impacted his career more than others, fans may be surprised to learn which one it is.