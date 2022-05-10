Sam Raimi Compares Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Evil Dead II - Exclusive

While most superhero movie fans know "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Sam Raimi from the original "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007, long before that, the iconic director was one of the chief architects of the "Evil Dead" horror film trilogy (via IMDb). Made together with his longtime friends — actor Bruce Campbell and producer Rob Tapert — the first film, 1981's low-budget gorefest "The Evil Dead," eventually became a cult film classic, leading to the 1987 production of "Evil Dead II."

While "The Evil Dead" leaned heavily on scares, "Evil Dead II" infused the trio's love of the Three Stooges into the film, resulting in a unique blend of madcap humor and horror. The success of the sequel and its time-traveling final scene led to the modern-day antihero Ash Williams (Campbell) being propelled back to medieval times for "Army of Darkness," and like its predecessors, the 1992 horror-comedy became another cult classic.

While Raimi directed films in several different genres after the "Evil Dead" trilogy — including a crime thriller ("A Simple Plan"), a supernatural drama ("The Gift"), a sports drama ("For Love of the Game") and a fantasy ("Oz the Great and Powerful") — the filmmaker's heart never strayed too far away from horror. In addition to directing 2009's "Drag Me to Hell" and the pilot episode of the "Evil Dead" spin-off "Ash vs. Evil Dead" in 2015, Raimi produced the "Ash" spin-off series as well as such hit horror films as "The Grudge," "Don't Breathe," "Crawl," and the 2013 "Evil Dead" remake.

Raimi's return to the superhero genre with the "Doctor Strange" sequel is unique, and not just because it's his superhero film in 15 years. "Multiverse of Madness" affords the director the opportunity to imbue the latest MCU chapter with his horror film sensibilities, similar to the tone of "Evil Dead II."