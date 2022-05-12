Sam Raimi On The Cross-Collaboration Between Doctor Strange 2 And Spider-Man: No Way Home - Exclusive

New in theaters, "Multiverse of Madness" finds Dr. Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) entering the multiverse after finding America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in the middle of a fight with a monstrous creature. America has the rare ability to leap between universes, and Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — is behind the monsters trying to extract the young teen's immense powers. It's a move that could prove fatal for the multiverse if Strange's fellow Avenger succeeds.

Since "No Way Home" and "Multiverse of Madness" were at one point in production at the same time, Sam Raimi said there was a lot of cross-collaboration between the two films to make sure the "Doctor Strange" sequel was in alignment with the storyline of the latest "Spider-Man" chapter. The main point of contact for Raimi was his screenwriter, who had to implement many changes during filming.

"We had one big Zoom meeting together, but after that, our writer, Michael Waldron, spoke with their team often to keep abreast of the changes that they were making," Raimi told Looper in an exclusive interview. "Yes, Dr. Strange experiences the Multiverse for the first time in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and we had to know, starting [with] this film, what did he know about the Multiverse? What lessons had he learned from their movie? Did he even remember the Multiverse? These are a lot of things that we had to really be clear on so that we wouldn't let the fans down."

While "Multiverse of Madness" took some of its cues from "No Way Home," Marvel Studios also allowed Raimi to infuse the film with his expertise as a horror director, which explains why part of the new "Doctor Strange" adventure is reminiscent of his cult film classic "Evil Dead II."

Also starring Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters.