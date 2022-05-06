Doctor Strange 2 Director Sam Raimi On What Makes Benedict Cumberbatch And Elizabeth Olsen Unique - Exclusive

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Sam Raimi has been blessed to work in several different film genres over the past four decades, from his classic "Evil Dead" horror films and legendary "Spider-Man" superhero film trilogy to hit supernatural dramas like "The Gift" and fantasies including "Oz the Great and Powerful."

Naturally, working on so many different types of films has given the iconic filmmaker opportunities to work with some of the best actors in the business. From Cate Blanchett, Keanu Reeves, and Tobey Maguire to Kevin Costner, Michelle Williams, and longtime pal Bruce Campbell, Raimi has been able to enhance his unique cinematic visions with memorable portrayals by an eclectic group of players.

After a nine-year break from directing films following the release of "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2013 (via IMDb), Raimi has made his hotly anticipated return to the superhero genre with "Multiverse of Madness." Opening in theaters Friday, May 6, the new MCU film picks up after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland), corrupted a spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that allowed the foes of two different versions of Spider-Man to enter their dimension through portals from the multiverse.

"Multiverse of Madness" finds Strange and the new Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), encountering America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young teen who has the rare ability to travel across different dimensions of the multiverse. America doesn't understand her immense powers, though, which attracts the attention of an evil force who wants to extract them from her. As such, Strange seeks some guidance from his fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — but by doing so, he has invited a horrifying scenario that could tear the multiverse apart.

"Multiverse of Madness" marks the first time Raimi has worked with either Cumberbatch or Olsen, which provided him with an entirely new experience.