Why The End Of Jack Ryan Has Marvel Fans Pumped

Contains mild spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Just days before the news about the end of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" broke, John Krasinski made his long-awaited, much-fan-casted debut as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This is important because there has been heavy speculation that Krasinski will be involved with the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot. With his schedule suddenly opening up around the time one might imagine pre-production on the Marvel reboot kicks into high gear, it's no wonder a fresh wave of excitement has washed over the fandom. Knowing this, Marvel fans have taken to social media to point out the amazing timing of the announcement that "Jack Ryan" is ending after Season 4, as well as celebrate it.

"John Krasinski's Jack Ryan show is ending. I sure hope there's some other job waiting for him..." joked Twitter user @AwesomeEmergency. Elsewhere, @SagirKhan_ made the winking comment, "Whatever it is, I hope it's fantastic!" Additionally, @SkylerShuler noted, "Ah, that schedule is opening up... lol," to which @LuisMay23930054 commented, "Directing and starring in 'Fantastic Four'? That would be such a huge W for Krasinski."

As fans have pointed out, since the version of Reed Richards we see in "Multiverse of Madness" is not from the same universe as the MCU characters we spend so much time with, Krasinski could easily show up again in the "Fantastic Four" reboot. It's worth noting that the film did just hit a major snag with the unexpected departure of director Jon Watts, so who knows what the future holds.