Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Destroyed A Popular Fantastic Four Dream Casting

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

After struggling to keep the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield completely under wraps for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Marvel took a slightly different approach to marketing the film's Sam Raimi-directed follow-up appointment, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Kind of. Because while the studio did tease the senses-shattering appearance of The Illuminati — Marvel's secret society of heroes from the comics — and offered glimpses at some of their most exciting members, such as Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart complete with the original animated show's theme tune) and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, they also kept other members closer to the vest.

Sure enough, when the movie namedropped the word "Baxter" and revealed the debut of an alternate universe version of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, fans lost their collective minds. Teleporting himself in, audiences were blessed with the arrival of long-time fan-casted star and director John Krasinski, whom comic book readers have been photoshopping into the role for years now. Krasinski, for his part, expressed interest as far back as 2018 (via Screen Rant).

But just like every other member of this team of super know-it-alls, Krasinki's Reed meets a horrifying fate. And while it's possible that Reed's appearance here was simply setting up the character for a future in the prime MCU, it's also just as possible that this surprising appearance might've undone all the lengthy petitioning to put the actor in the role in the first place. The Marvel multiverse works in mysterious ways.