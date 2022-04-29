Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Just Hit A Surprising Setback

Fans of Marvel's "Fantastic Four" franchise have had a rough time seeing their favorite property adapted to film. After three films with less than stellar reviews, there was some hope for a turnaround after Marvel regained the rights from Fox. Those hopes hit a snag today as Marvel announced the director would be stepping away from the film.

Jon Watts is no stranger to the pressures of a Marvel film. He took the helm on all three Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films, the last one becoming one of the biggest movies of all time. Kevin Feige announced in December of 2020 that Watts would be tapped to work his magic again on "Fantastic Four." While he revitalized the Spider-Man character for a new (and for the old) audience, Marvel's first family has proven to be a more difficult task in the past.

But why would he step away from a project that could make him even more of a legend in the ranks of Marvel directors? If he got this right, he would have righted two ships back to back for two of the essential Marvel properties? How worried should fans be?