Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Just Hit A Surprising Setback
Fans of Marvel's "Fantastic Four" franchise have had a rough time seeing their favorite property adapted to film. After three films with less than stellar reviews, there was some hope for a turnaround after Marvel regained the rights from Fox. Those hopes hit a snag today as Marvel announced the director would be stepping away from the film.
Jon Watts is no stranger to the pressures of a Marvel film. He took the helm on all three Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films, the last one becoming one of the biggest movies of all time. Kevin Feige announced in December of 2020 that Watts would be tapped to work his magic again on "Fantastic Four." While he revitalized the Spider-Man character for a new (and for the old) audience, Marvel's first family has proven to be a more difficult task in the past.
But why would he step away from a project that could make him even more of a legend in the ranks of Marvel directors? If he got this right, he would have righted two ships back to back for two of the essential Marvel properties? How worried should fans be?
Watts just needs a break
It turns out that making a film like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is exhausting. After the film broke box office records, Jon Watts just needs a break. Fans can rest easy, as there was no bad blood, just recognition by all parties that the director needs to step away to take time for himself.
In a press release (via Deadline), Marvel president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D'Esposito said, "Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road."
Watts echoed the sentiment, expressing how much of an honor working on three Spider-Man films was for him. "I'm eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years," he stated. "I'm hopeful we'll work together again, and I can't wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life." He is still expected to return to the "Spider-Man" franchise in the future; however, at this point, it may be a ways away.
Don't fret, Fantastic Four fans, with Feige still making decisions, your franchise is in good hands for the future.