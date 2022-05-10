Taika Waititi Explains How Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be Different From Ragnarok

The Marvel Cinematic Universe lost three of its original Avengers when Robert Downey Jr., Scarlet Johansson, and Chris Evans left the franchise in the wake of "Avengers: Endgame," but one hero who dates all the way back to Phase 1 is soldiering on. With "Thor: Love and Thunder," Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is the first MCU character to receive four solo movies. Marvel Studios is releasing the new film at the height of the blockbuster season on July 8, an indication of its faith in the "Thor" franchise. Writer-director Taika Waititi returns to continue guiding the character in the more light-hearted, fun direction that he first infused in the solo movies with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok."

The teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" shows Thor considering his place in the world after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." It seems that Thor will — likely for a small amount of time — give up fighting battles and working as a superhero before Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) pushes him to break out Stormbreaker once more. That teaser keeps details light, though it does give audiences a first look at Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the other Guardians of the Galaxy featured in the movie, as well as a small tease of Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) entrance after she gains Thor's powers, too.

Though Waititi returns for the new movie, he has so far been tight-lipped on details about the "Thor" sequel even as its release date draws closer.