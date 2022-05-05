Taika Waititi Makes An Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Gorr The God Butcher In Thor: Love And Thunder

"Thor: Love and Thunder" promises to be one of the wildest romps in a year filled with over-the-top superhero antics. We already saw "The Batman" take the movie theater by storm. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is a mind-bending horror experience that only the MCU can create. We're also digging deep into ancient Egyptian mythology in 2022 with "Moon Knight" tearing it up on the streaming screen, and Dwayne Johnson ready to continue the ongoing cinematic DC experience via "Black Adam" later this fall. From one end to the other, it's clear that the post-pandemic delays are over, and Hollywood has fully fired up again.

And yet, out of all the excitement, Thor's fourth solo installment stands out. Why? For so many reasons. So many freaking reasons.

It's the first MCU solo franchise to get a fourth movie. Taika Waititi will carry on the wildly entertaining work that he did with "Thor: Ragnarok." It's going to have an insane amount of crossovers (hello, Guardians of the Galaxy!) Jane Foster will officially be reintroduced as Mighty Thor. And the cast is outrageously good. Helmed by Hemsworth, the story of "Love and Thunder" will incorporate an endless procession of additional quality talent, from Chris Pratt's Star-Lord to Natalie Portman's Jane to Karen Gillan's Nebula to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie — the list just goes on. And that doesn't even include a handful of new faces, like Russel Crowe's Zeus.

And yet, for all the five-star talent that the group offers, there's one name, in particular, that Waititi felt he had to single out for special treatment. Christian Bale is slated to play Gorr the God Butcher and according to the director, the superhero movie alumni is smashing this one out of the park.