Taika Waititi Is Keeping Everyone On Their Toes About Thor: Love And Thunder

Taika Waititi recently joked to Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards that he has nothing left to say about "Thor: Love and Thunder," which is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

"I've told and said everything [about the movie] for the last two years," Waititi said, before claiming that post-production on the film still is not complete. The director had previously told The Sydney Morning Herald that he expected to complete the post-production by February.

"It comes out in July, so probably like, end of June," Waititi joked about when the new movie will be completed (via Twitter). "Probably like a day before the premiere? That's how we do it."

Though Waititi was clearly giving light-hearted answers, it is not surprising if "Thor: Love and Thunder" actually is not finished yet. Blockbuster films are often tweaked by the studio and creative team until the last minute. A notable example is the last MCU's most recent theatrical release; Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub reported that final visual effect shots had not been finalized for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as late as Dec. 3, 2021, just 14 days before the film hit theaters (via Twitter).

Given that Marvel Studios has four whole months between now and when the next Thor movie reaches audiences, there could be plenty of post-production work left. Waititi's quip about the new film being finalized a day before it premieres may be less of a joke than some realize.