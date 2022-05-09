Netflix Is Giving Bob Saget Fans The Ultimate Send-Off With A Tribute Special

At the start of this year, the world lost one of its great comedic voices with the devastating death of Bob Saget. The actor, often referred to as "America's dad," had a prolific career. He starred as a widowed father on the hit sitcom "Full House" and later hosted the clip show "America's Funniest Home Videos." He went on to play another father in the WB sitcom "Raising Dad," and featured as the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother."

At the time of his death, Saget was still working as a stand-up comedian, citing the craft as one of his great loves. When news broke of his passing, love for Saget was felt across the entertainment industry. His fellow comedians opined him as equal parts kind and viciously funny. "You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget," Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter.

Now, with a new announcement from Netflix, Saget will receive the send-off he deserves with a tribute to his life and work, hosted by his friends and family, premiering next month on the streaming platform.