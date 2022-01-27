John Stamos' Surprising Comments About His On-Set Drama With Bob Saget

In his eulogy, John Stamos said that during the filming of "Full House," he and Bob Saget got on each other's nerves. "We certainly had different styles of acting and how we approached each scene," he explained. "But at the same time, he [Saget] started to display what a brilliant comedic mind he had."

In the early days of filming the show, Stamos felt annoyed with Saget's jokes. "He was a comic," he told The New York Times. "If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh." At Saget's funeral, Stamos was having a conversation with Saget's ex-wife Sherri Kramer, and while she told him how much Saget had always loved him, she also affirmed that "in the beginning, he hated you." Stamos was surprised, and she went on to tell him that "...he was so jealous of you. He would just complain about you so much."

Six years after "Full House" ended, Stamos's world came crumbling down when his father died. That period of time was what really made him grateful for Saget. "This guy steps up like nobody in my life because everybody else was busted up. My sisters, my mom," he told The New York Times. For Stamos, he realized what a true and rare friend he had: "...we just were there through all the most important moments. Now I have to get through them without him."