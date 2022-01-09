Comedians React To The Death Of Bob Saget

Seth Green left a very heartfelt post for his friend on Twitter, remembering how Bob Saget helped him through tough times that can affect those in the comedy world. "Damn it @bobsaget you left your body," Green wrote. "I'll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life. Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy. At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again Love you forever."

While some comedians, like Green, wrote lengthier posts, some kept theirs relatively short. "I'll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny," Nikki Glaser wrote. "Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest...," Jon Stewart added. Ken Jeong tweeted how surprised he was at the news, writing, "I am in shock. I am so numb right now." Just under an hour after Jeong shared his first post responding to the news, he tweeted again. "Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE. Really good guy like everyone says & if you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn't much. In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you @bobsaget," Jeong added with a red heart.

"Community" alum Joel McHale mirrored his fellow comedian's sentiments, tweeting about how wonderful of a person Saget was. I'm so shocked at @bobsaget's passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I've ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I'm so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family," he wrote.

Saget's contribution to the comedy world will never be forgotten.