Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans The Best Look Yet At His Black Adam Transformation

Warner Bros.'s "Black Adam" is shaping up to be one of Hollywood's most anticipated comic book movies, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally making his long-awaited superhero debut. And while there have been trailers and numerous sneak peeks from the set of the forthcoming DCEU movie about the enigmatic antihero, the public still hasn't gotten a clear, full-length look at Johnson in all his godly glory. Well, guess what, "Black Adam" fans? The wait is finally over.

For those who don't know, Johnson is a huge fan of social media. The former WWE star-turned-actor is extremely active on his Instagram and Twitter pages, regularly updating his followers on his movies, upcoming projects, and entrepreneurial ventures. For example, in the first week of May, Johnson shared an image of himself on Instagram not in costume, unfortunately, but in regular clothes while on the set of "Black Adam" during reported reshoots (via ET Canada). "Great to be back on [the] set of 'Black Adam' with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver," the "Jumanji" actor wrote. "I've dialed in my diet and training intensity for weeks now to prepare, so I'm feeling good and in the zone."

Then, on Monday, May 9, Johnson decided to finally give people the update they've been waiting for: An exclusive look at what his Black Adam is going to look like, costume and all.