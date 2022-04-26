Black Adam Trailer Teases A Host Of Fan-Favorite Comic Additions To The DCEU

The DC Extended Universe has put a spotlight on numerous comic book favorites over the years, often sticking with the true heavy-hitters from the DC Comics catalog. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), to name a few, have naturally taken precedent over more obscure, lesser-known characters. Thankfully that has finally begun to change as of late, with the likes of Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), among others, getting some time to shine on the big screen. As it turns out, the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led "Black Adam" will keep this initiative going.

Introduced on the pages of Fawcett Comics' "The Marvel Family" #1 in December of 1945, Black Adam went on to become a staple of the DC Comics universe in the decades that followed, yet hardly broke into the mainstream. Imbued with the same magical abilities as Shazam, Adam is often depicted as the ruler of Kahndaq as well as both a villain and an anti-hero, depending on the interpretation. For his DCEU and general live-action debut, "Black Adam" will present him as the latter, and as such, he'll come into contact with a handful of members of the famed Justice Society of America.

It's no secret that the JSA will factor into "Black Adam," but that didn't make seeing them in action in a CinemaCon 2022 trailer any less exciting.