Moon Knight Executive Producer Grant Curtis Details The Impact Sam Raimi Had On His Career - Exclusive

As Sam Raimi's one-time assistant, Grant Curtis did everything from helping the director on set and answering phones at this office to arranging interviews off set. Raimi appreciated everything that Curtis did for him and, as such, he gave Curtis bigger and bigger opportunities.

"I don't have a career without Sam. I worked my butt off once I got my foot in the door, but Sam was amazing. Sam's amazing to this day," Curtis enthused. "He let me do whatever I wanted to as long as I proved myself when I was his assistant, and he kept opening doors for me that are continuing to be open to this day. I can't say enough about what I think about that man as a director, as a storyteller, as a producer, but more importantly as a human being. He's amazing."

Working alongside Raimi all those years ago, Curtis, obviously had unique access to Raimi's creative ideas, but said the desire to make "Moon Knight" was never in his orbit. Curtis did note, however, that a certain comic book was in Raimi's collection, which in retrospect, provided a bit of foreshadowing.

"When I was in Sam's world, it was always 'Spider-Man,'" Curtis recalled for Looper. "As we were actually packing up our offices at Sony after the 'Spider-Man' series was done, I was packing up some boxes and I saw some 'Doctor Strange' comics — and that's when I first realized that he was also a massive 'Doctor Strange' fan. Those are the two comic books that I know from my history with Sam that he leans into more than anything, but the guy is so talented, he can do anything he wants to."

