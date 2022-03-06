The Batman Scored The Second-Best Pandemic Era Opening Weekend

Don't look so dour, Battinson! Bruce Wayne might have a famously sad history when it comes to movie theaters, but recent returns for the "The Batman" seem unlikely to cause Warner Bros. executives to start crying anytime soon. According to Variety, "The Batman" scored the second-biggest pandemic-era domestic opening at the box office, pulling in an estimated $128.5 million payday in its first weekend alone, a number that is evidently pleasing Warner Bros. executives.

"It's fun to see the public really embrace the movie," said Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros (via Variety). "Since the movie is three hours long, it became appointment viewing. That bodes well for its run on the big screen. It helps that the word of mouth is so strong." Indeed, although the film has some detractors, Rotten Tomatoes has already gifted it a "Certified Fresh" badge. Per Rotten Tomatoes, 85% of critics give the film a positive review and a whole 90% of audiences agree.

While this certainly represents the biggest opening of 2022 yet, it falls well short of last December's $260 million launch for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Box Office Mojo). Although "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released closer to the rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States (via New York Times), "Spider-Man" films have historically performed better than "Batman" films at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), certainly something of note when it comes to the latest "Spider-Man" movie's box office haul.

Additionally, the latest numbers only give "The Batman" the fourth-highest opening in the history of "Batman" films, significantly below the opening weekend grosses of "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (via Box Office Mojo). Still, given the fact that "The Batman" has claimed the second-biggest domestic opening of the pandemic era, this seems like a win for DC fans so far.