What To Expect From The Sparrow Academy In Umbrella Academy Season 3

With the third season of Netflix's hit show, "The Umbrella Academy," currently set for a 2022 premiere date, the streaming giant is beginning to give fans a steady stream of teaser content. The show follows a group of superpowered individuals who were raised by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and one element of the show's third season that Netflix seems eager to hype up is the addition of the Sparrow Academy, a rival group of people created by Hargreeves in an alternate timeline.

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 concluded with the reveal of the alternate timeline containing the Sparrow Academy, with a stinger scene that saw the show's core cast of characters returning to what they think is home on April 2, 2019, the day after the would-be apocalypse. However, when they arrive, they are confronted by their father, Reginald, who is long-dead in their timeline, before discovering that they have arrived in the same alternate timeline as the Sparrow Academy.

The new, superpowered group has the potential to make the show's upcoming season its most interesting to date. With that in mind, here's what to expect from the mysterious squad in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3.