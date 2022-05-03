Here's How You Can See Top Gun: Maverick Before The Official Release Date

"Top Gun: Maverick" is arguably one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year. The upcoming sequel to Tony Scott's 1980s classic, which sees stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return as their brash and hotshot Navy pilots Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, is finally set to hit cinemas later this month.

The sequel, directed by "Tron: Legacy" helmer Joseph Kosinski, will see Maverick (Cruise) return to the iconic Top Gun training institute after three decades, not as a pilot, but as an instructor for the next generation of Navy heroes. Though explicit plot details are slim, footage from the sequel has teased Maverick facing off against Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's now deceased best friend and former radar intercept officer, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

Buzz for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film has been through the roof. Oscar and Grammy-award winning artist Lady Gaga recently released a pulse-pounding love ballad that serves as a spiritual successor to Berlin's "Take My Breath Away," which was recorded for the original film. On top of that, early reactions have been positive, with critics praising Cruise's long-awaited sequel for its action sequences and emotional moments.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will officially release stateside on May 27, 2022. If the wait is too long, certain flightheads will be able to see the film a few days early if they act fast enough.