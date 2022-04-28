Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Top Gun: Maverick

Ahead of the film's late May theatrical release, several critics were shown an early screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV.

While "Top Gun" fans should likely expect to see more reactions to the film hit social media in the coming weeks — especially after its screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival — it looks like the initial responses to "Maverick" have all been overwhelmingly positive so far. In fact, many of the critics who were lucky enough to catch the film's CinemaCon screening are going out of their way to praise its action sequences. /Film editor Ben Pearson, for instance, tweeted that "Maverick" has "absolutely killer air action. It's exactly what fans will want."

Elsewhere, Shaurya Chawla tweeted, "'Top Gun: Maverick' is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this)," while Germain Lussier wrote, "I'm a huge 'Top Gun' fan. But I think even if I wasn't, I would have LOVED 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The action is intense & gorgeous." Collider editor Steven Weintraub also tweeted, "Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes."

Of course, anyone who has been paying attention to Tom Cruise's career over the past few years probably won't be surprised to hear that the action sequences in "Top Gun: Maverick" are impressive. In recent years, the actor has continued to truly push the envelope with what can be accomplished and performed on-screen, and all of the early trailers for "Top Gun: Maverick" have gone out of their way to spotlight the film's practical flight sequences.

That said, it's not just the action scenes in "Top Gun: Maverick" that seem to have landed well with critics.