The Cast Of Top Gun: Maverick Confirms What We Always Suspected About Tom Cruise's On-Set Behavior

Soon, after severe pandemic-related delays, the world will get to see Tom Cruise's long-awaited return to one of the franchises that made him a superstar: "Top Gun." In the intervening years since that film was released in 1986, Cruise has developed a reputation for perfectionism in his films, particularly when it comes to stunt work and shooting practically whenever possible, without depending on CGI.

That has most famously manifested in the latter "Mission: Impossible" films, which have essentially functioned as showcases for Cruise's wild and fearless stunts. But it also applies to "Top Gun: Maverick," and the rest of the cast, who weren't going to be allowed to stay on the ground while Cruise did all the flying.

A recent feature on the making of "Maverick" goes into detail on what exactly it was like to work on the film and with Cruise's exacting standards, and it pretty much confirms what we already figured it was like to work on a Tom Cruise production.