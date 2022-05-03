Tom Cruise Had Very Different Feelings About A Top Gun Sequel Years Ago

"Top Gun," the action drama film starring Tom Cruise in what is now one of his most iconic roles, came out in 1986. Directed by Tony Scott, the film follows naval aviator Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) as he attends the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School and works to become the best fighter pilot, as well as impress his flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis). It has remained one of Cruise's most notable films over the years, making it, in a way, a bit surprising that a sequel to "Top Gun" has not been made until now.

A full 36 years later, a follow-up, "Top Gun: Maverick," is slated to premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film sees Maverick, a Captain who has been putting off advancing in rank, put in charge of training a group of recent graduates for a mission. Amongst the new graduates is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend. Additionally, Val Kilmer reprises his role as Maverick's former rival, Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is now an instructor as well. Jennifer Connolly also joins the cast as Penny Benjamin, the daughter of a former admiral and Maverick's new love interest.

Fans excited for the film may be wondering why it took nearly 40 years for "Top Gun: Maverick" to get made. Well, it turns out, it may have been partially due to Cruise's feelings about a sequel — which, in 1990, were very different than they are now.