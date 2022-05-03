Top Gun: Maverick Hype Soars On Lady Gaga's Epic Theme Song

Tom Cruise cemented himself as an action star in the '80s, and he's still going strong. The seventh film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is set to be released in 2023, and now fans can finally see the followup to one of Cruise's earliest films "Top Gun."

"Top Gun" became a smash hit for many reasons, but no one can forget the soundtrack. The film's romantic theme "Take My Breath Away" is only one of many standout songs from the soundtrack. In light of that legacy, the long-gestating sequel needed some major star power to meet expectations. Enter: Lady Gaga. Not only has she snagged 13 Grammys for her musical talent, but she is no stranger to the silver screen. The pop star lent her voice and acting talents to the 2019 film "A Star Is Born," and has been an EGOT threat ever since.

Now with "Top Gun: Maverick" on the horizon, the artist has released the theme for the film, entitled "Hold My Hand," and the track is already getting fans hyped for the approaching release.