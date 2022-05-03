Top Gun: Maverick Hype Soars On Lady Gaga's Epic Theme Song
Tom Cruise cemented himself as an action star in the '80s, and he's still going strong. The seventh film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is set to be released in 2023, and now fans can finally see the followup to one of Cruise's earliest films "Top Gun."
"Top Gun" became a smash hit for many reasons, but no one can forget the soundtrack. The film's romantic theme "Take My Breath Away" is only one of many standout songs from the soundtrack. In light of that legacy, the long-gestating sequel needed some major star power to meet expectations. Enter: Lady Gaga. Not only has she snagged 13 Grammys for her musical talent, but she is no stranger to the silver screen. The pop star lent her voice and acting talents to the 2019 film "A Star Is Born," and has been an EGOT threat ever since.
Now with "Top Gun: Maverick" on the horizon, the artist has released the theme for the film, entitled "Hold My Hand," and the track is already getting fans hyped for the approaching release.
Lady Gaga's theme is a wonderful '80s throwback
Lady Gaga's message of acceptance has always resonated with fans. Her "Little Monsters" rose up over a decade ago and continue to show their support for the performer (via Vice).
"I'm literally crying over #HoldMyHand this song gave me so much chills!! It touched my heart in a way i can't even describe! AMAZING AS ALWAYS GAGA," @MarvelousRaken tweeted upon release.
"I just want you to know that I'm so grateful to you because you inspire us every day, and you motivate us to continue, the song Hold My Hand is beautifully perfect, your voice is amazing as always," @Dannyhxzz commented.
Lady Gaga teased the song ahead of release on social media: "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."
As always, Lady Gaga delivers. The music feels modern, while also calling back to the '80s aesthetic of the original film. What more could we ask for in the final weeks before "Top Gun: Maverick" finally reaches theaters?