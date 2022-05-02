Did Marvel Just Casually Confirm Moon Knight Season 2?

After little more than a year of Marvel's efforts to bring the MCU to the small screen with a lineup of television shows on Disney+, the superhero franchise has conquered the living room with the same ease it conquered the box office. The shows have been highly entertaining, bringing the advanced production value of Marvel's blockbusters to the small screen. They've also been critically well-received, with Marvel's first Disney+ show, "WandaVision," netting the studio its first Emmy Awards.

Despite their massive successes, many of the MCU's Disney+ entries are self-contained miniseries. The Tom Hiddleston vehicle "Loki" is most likely getting another season, according to producer Nate Moore. However, when it comes to "WandaVision," "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," and others, those shows will almost certainly remain contained to the episodes already available on Disney's streaming platform and continue their narratives in the MCU films.

Releasing a single season seemed to be the plan with the latest MCU show, "Moon Knight," at least until today. "Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a man with dissociative identity disorder who is charged by the moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) to fight on his behalf. The show has predictably been a massive success, only beaten out by Taika Waititi's surprise hit "Our Flag Means Death" in popularity during its six-week run. Now, with a single tweet, Marvel may have subtly revealed its intentions to produce another season of the Egyptian-themed show.