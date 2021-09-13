WandaVision Snags Marvel Its Very First Emmy Awards
"WandaVision" was a real experiment for Marvel Studios as the show was the first original series to make its way into the MCU. According to Digital Spy, the show was supposed to arrive second after "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but due to the production constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Disney+ swapped their release dates. "WandaVision" was an absolute triumph for Marvel Studios, earning a stellar 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its creativity and originality.
It was no surprise when the nominees for the 2021 Emmys were announced, with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn all nominated for their performances in the show. "WandaVision" was also recognized for its achievements outside of acting. According to Variety, the series was nominated for 23 Emmys in total, some of which fell into the creative arts categories. These awards were given out at a different ceremony held during two separate events on September 20 and 21. The night was a big one as "WandaVision" brought home the first Emmy's ever for Marvel Studios.
WandaVision snags three Emmys for Marvel Studios
According to Variety, "WandaVision" brought home three Emmy awards over the weekend — the first-ever for the MCU. Marvel Studios now boasts wins for narrative (half-hour) production design, fantasy/sci-fi costumes, and outstanding original music and lyrics for "Agatha All Along." It was quite a memorable weekend for the creative minds in the MCU as the universe is now confirmed as a threat come each awards season.
These three victories should give Marvel Studios hope for this upcoming weekend when the televised Primetime Emmy ceremony is held. "WandaVision" is up for a handful of additional awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series, lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie (Elizabeth Olsen), lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie (Paul Bettany), supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie (Kathryn Hahn), directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, and writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.
The Primetime Emmys will air this Sunday, September 19.