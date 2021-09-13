WandaVision Snags Marvel Its Very First Emmy Awards

"WandaVision" was a real experiment for Marvel Studios as the show was the first original series to make its way into the MCU. According to Digital Spy, the show was supposed to arrive second after "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but due to the production constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Disney+ swapped their release dates. "WandaVision" was an absolute triumph for Marvel Studios, earning a stellar 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its creativity and originality.

It was no surprise when the nominees for the 2021 Emmys were announced, with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn all nominated for their performances in the show. "WandaVision" was also recognized for its achievements outside of acting. According to Variety, the series was nominated for 23 Emmys in total, some of which fell into the creative arts categories. These awards were given out at a different ceremony held during two separate events on September 20 and 21. The night was a big one as "WandaVision" brought home the first Emmy's ever for Marvel Studios.