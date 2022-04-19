The Major Way Our Flag Means Death Just Beat Out Disney+'s Moon Knight

The 2022 television landscape is heating up, with the return of some favorite shows and a handful of wonderful surprises. The long-delayed Season 3 of Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is in full swing, and the critically acclaimed "Breaking Bad" prequel, "Better Call Saul," is about to return for a sixth and final season.

Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate water cooler conversations with "Moon Knight," the latest in a long line of MCU miniseries released to Disney+. As the superhero franchise continues to be a global phenomenon, it might be expected that a show like "Moon Knight" would be top dog of the current TV crop. It has an A-list lead in Oscar Isaac, who drives a compelling treasure hunt plotline from London to Egypt. But as it turns out, the latest MCU adventure has competition from an unexpected place.

Swashbuckling onto screens in March was the pirate-themed comedy "Our Flag Means Death." Helmed by Taika Waititi, who also plays a starring role as the pirate Blackbeard, the HBO Max Original tells the true story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a member of the British aristocratic class who abandons his comfortable life to become a pirate. While the show is a riotous sendup of pirate stories similar to what Waititi accomplished for vampire lore with "What We Do in the Shadows," it is also a heartfelt tale about love, personal truth, and finding one's purpose.

That recipe clearly resulted in a show that resonated with audiences, as we now know that "Our Flag Means Death" has bested Marvel's "Moon Knight" in one key metric.