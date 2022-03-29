Critical Consensus On Moon Knight Means Big Things For The MCU

So as long as audiences react positively to "Moon Knight," the character is almost guaranteed to continue appearing in MCU films and television shows, moving forward.

In November 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk are each expected to appear in MCU films after their introductions via Disney+ shows in 2022. That vision is playing out most quickly with new character Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who will next turn up in 2023's "The Marvels."

While there aren't any specific plans for the future of "Moon Knight" laid out publicly yet, everyone involved with the project appears enthusiastic about keeping the character around in the MCU for the long haul. In an interview with SFX Magazine (per Comic Book Resources), series director Mohamed Diab has said he can imagine Moon Knight playing a role in the MCU for the next decade. Isaac himself, meanwhile, expressed interest in his character one day interacting with the Hulk (another character known for his multiple personalities) and other Marvel superheroes.

In the comics, while Moon Knight is definitely an outsider, he has interacted with plenty of other Earth-based characters in the Marvel Universe at one point or another. The character is just as likely to pop up in the Avengers as he is on the supernatural-tinged Midnight Sons. With that in mind, there are numerous places where audiences can expect to see the character turn up — and if audiences are as excited about the show's uniqueness as Marvel is hoping, then the MCU is going to continue becoming a weirder place, in all the best ways.