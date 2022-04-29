Paramount+ Releases First Look At Sylvester Stallone In Tulsa King

Taylor Sheridan's "Tulsa King" is gearing up to be another heavyweight hit for Paramount+, and who better to deliver the "Yellowstone" creator's punches this time around than Rocky Balboa himself — Sylvester "Sly" Stallone. On Friday, fans got their very first sneak peek of what Stallone's lead character will look like in the mob drama when it's expected to come out this fall, and folks have been loving it.

For those who aren't aware, "Tulsa King" is a non-"Yellowstone" related TV series that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and focus on the fictional life of Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Stallone. The New York mafia capo has relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled by his boss, and is looking to build his own empire there.

The show ultimately stemmed from an idea that Sheridan got during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. "I was talking with a producer, and it's COVID," Sheridan told Variety in an April 2022 interview. "Everyone's kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, 'Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don't know anything about... I call [the producer] two days later and said, 'Hey, I wrote that thing we talked about.'"

Paramount's social media team decided to finally become active on the "Tulsa King" Twitter page after creating it back in January. And that's when the Stallone sneak peek came.