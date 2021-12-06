Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Next Big Drama Lands Equally Huge Star

When it comes to assembling a cast, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is no stranger to roping big names. The Paramount+ showrunner was able to corral two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner for the lead role of his acclaimed American neo-Western, and he's now reportedly managed to lasso another Academy Award winner to star in one of his next big projects.

Produced by 101 Studios, the series is called "Kansas City" and is set to be helmed by Sheridan and lauded Hollywood writer Terence Winter, who worked on "The Sopranos" and "Boardwalk Empire" (via Deadline). The big name actor that Sheridan was able to land as his main star will reportedly serve as a producer on the show, as well, a standard sweetener for top talent.

"Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, in a statement. "And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story."

So who is Sheridan and Winter's leading man? And what type of role will the Hollywood icon be playing?