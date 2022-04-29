Why John Wick Fans Are Worried About Ana De Armas' Ballerina Spin-Off
When "John Wick" first arrived in theaters back in 2014, the Keanu Reeves vehicle was a breath of fresh air in a sea of middling action thrillers. The simple-but-effective revenge plot is emotionally compelling enough that it allows the audience to get behind Wick as he slaughters mobsters with varying degrees of brutality. Combined with killer direction from notable stunt coordinators Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, it's a rollicking action movie that really packs a punch. Then there's the ambitious world of assassins that it introduces through the Continental Hotel, a place that solely looks after the criminal underworld.
From there, the franchise flourished as "John Wick: Chapter 2" arrived in 2017, and "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" swiftly followed in 2019. The third film raked in $326 million (via Box Office Mojo) worldwide, so it's unsurprising that Lionsgate quickly gave Stahelski the greenlight to work on "John Wick: Chapter 4," which is set for release in March 2023. And, of course, there are also a few other "John Wick" projects in the pipeline, including a TV show revolving around the Continental, and a spin-off movie known as "Ballerina."
The feature film will follow one of the ballerina assassins who briefly show up in "Parabellum," and it's going to star "Knives Out" and "No Time To Die" alum Ana de Armas in the lead role. Lionsgate recently confirmed that the movie is set to start filming later this year, but "John Wick" fans are already worried about the spin-off.
John Wick fans don't want Len Wiseman involved
The news that "Ballerina" is set to start filming later this year has some fans excited about seeing more from the "John Wick" universe, but others are concerned about who's attached to the project. The film is directed by Len Wiseman, who's best known for helming the various "Underworld" movies, as well as "A Good Day To Die Hard" and 2012's "Total Recall." The middling quality of these movies has fans on Reddit skeptical about what's ahead in the next chapter of the Wickverse. The director's work on "Underworld' has u/WarlockEngineer worried. They wrote, "I like Underworld but those movies got worse and worse and Len did all of them. These guys on the same project screams mindless action movie."
Meanwhile, u/PhilAsp thinks "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "Army of the Dead" writer Shay Hatten working with Wiseman is a bad idea. "Hatten and Wiseman films are not typically films I get hyped about. I liked John Wick 3, so if the fourth one is solid Hatten may have found his niche. But Hatten in combination with Wiseman gets me worried," they explained. And u/topdangle thinks Wiseman's work is far too predictable, adding, "half of wiseman's work is just having a hot actress carry a s****y movie." Ouch.
It's worth pointing out that it's entirely possible Wiseman has changed his directing style since "Underworld" — and a good example of his better work is the live-action "Swamp Thing" series. He served as a director for the first two episodes, as well as being the executive producer (via IMDb) — so who knows, he could still bring an interesting flair to "Ballerina."