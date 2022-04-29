Why John Wick Fans Are Worried About Ana De Armas' Ballerina Spin-Off

When "John Wick" first arrived in theaters back in 2014, the Keanu Reeves vehicle was a breath of fresh air in a sea of middling action thrillers. The simple-but-effective revenge plot is emotionally compelling enough that it allows the audience to get behind Wick as he slaughters mobsters with varying degrees of brutality. Combined with killer direction from notable stunt coordinators Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, it's a rollicking action movie that really packs a punch. Then there's the ambitious world of assassins that it introduces through the Continental Hotel, a place that solely looks after the criminal underworld.

From there, the franchise flourished as "John Wick: Chapter 2" arrived in 2017, and "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" swiftly followed in 2019. The third film raked in $326 million (via Box Office Mojo) worldwide, so it's unsurprising that Lionsgate quickly gave Stahelski the greenlight to work on "John Wick: Chapter 4," which is set for release in March 2023. And, of course, there are also a few other "John Wick" projects in the pipeline, including a TV show revolving around the Continental, and a spin-off movie known as "Ballerina."

The feature film will follow one of the ballerina assassins who briefly show up in "Parabellum," and it's going to star "Knives Out" and "No Time To Die" alum Ana de Armas in the lead role. Lionsgate recently confirmed that the movie is set to start filming later this year, but "John Wick" fans are already worried about the spin-off.