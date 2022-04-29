The John Wick Spin-Off Movie Ballerina Lands A Big-Time Star

For those clamoring for a high-octane action series, "John Wick" is an escapist dream. Born from the mind of stunt performer Chad Strahelski, the action franchise weaves an immersive world full of honor and assassins. Keanu Reeves is captivating to watch in the titular role as he fights against a system that wants nothing more than his demise.

One of the more fascinating aspects of the world of "John Wick" is the assassin hotel, The Continental. A safe haven for many of Wick's ilk, the hotel does not allow any jobs to be carried out on its grounds. This location is so full of potential that "The Continental" is being developed as a limited series for Starz. Fans can also look forward to even more content on the horizon.

Though still relatively shrouded in secrecy, a spin-off film from the female perspective is in the works. Entitled "Ballerina," the film will center around a character hinted at in "John Wick: Parabellum." Rumors have been circulating about who is fit to portray the new role, but at this week's CinemaCon, it was finally confirmed.