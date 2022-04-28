Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Not Likely To Be A Redemption Story

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) may be getting ready to take their final bows in Part 2 of "Ozark" Season 4 — the show's final installment — but don't expect the ruthless power couple to be given a redemption tour.

Ever since we first met the crime-obsessed Netflix duo back in 2017, the Byrdes have been scratching and clawing their way to the top of Missouri's drug and money laundering game, making plenty of enemies in the "Ozark" universe along the way. Indeed, the two have even managed to alienate their own son, Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner), and one of their biggest allies, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). After four crime-infested seasons, it really doesn't seem like there are any limits on this power couple's willingness to commit evil deeds.

Of course, it only makes sense that many viewers are wondering whether the Byrdes stand any chance at redemption in the show's final episodes. Luckily for fans, "Ozark" showrunner Chris Mundy has offered up some details on what to expect from the swan song of the series in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. Unfortunately, the forecast doesn't look too good for the Byrdes.