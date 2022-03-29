Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Confirms Our Darkest Suspicions About The Final Chapter

The biggest draw of the new "Ozark" trailer is its look at the last remaining member of the Langmore family, Ruth (Julia Garner), as she embarks on her suicide mission to settle a score.

Thanks to what might (or might not) be a massive spoiler in the trailer ... it appears she might just get what she's after. Having done a great job of keeping things secret so far, it's shocking to see a significant death being revealed in the brand-new trailer for the final episodes of "Ozark." Around the 39-second mark, we see Ruth walk out into the middle of a city street and empty a clip into Javi. While "Ozark" fans who want to see Ruth get payback for the death of her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) will potentially be satisfied, it seems pretty wild to show her accomplish her mission before the show has even aired. With that in mind, are we potentially seeing a dark dream sequence for the determined entrepreneur in her hopes to set things right? Possibly. But then Ruth's drive has never stopped her getting what she was after before, no matter how many eyewitnesses there were.

Even with that one name off her list, the tension between herself and Marty suggests he might not be the only one she plans to rub out. We can only wait and see how things finally come to a close for her and everyone else bound to the Byrde family — and their business, that's on the verge of exploding. See how they handle things in the final episodes of "Ozark" when it arrives on Netflix on April 29.