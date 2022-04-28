Moon Knight Cinematographer Explains Which Films Inspired The Look Of Episode 4 - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Andrew Droz Palermo said some very familiar films came to mind when it came to shooting the Ammit's tomb sequences, given the setting of the action.

"We looked at a lot of movies that take place in this exploratory archeology genre, like 'Indiana Jones' and 'The Mummy' series [from the late 1990s and early 2000s]. There's so many of them," Palermo recalled. "I looked at a lot of those for photographic inspiration and things that I wanted to do, or things that I maybe wanted to do differently. I drew a lot of inspiration because a lot of our scenes lean a little bit harder than some of those projects do."

Action and adventure weren't the only genres on Palermo's mind when filming the tomb scenes. He wanted to bring some chill to the atmosphere, too. "I really like this horror movie, 'The Descent,' and what lies in the shadows of 'The Descent' is the scary part," Palermo explained. "So I try to infuse a little bit of the show with something like that, but [tried] to keep it within the same world that we built without going too crazy down some alley where the genres shift so drastically [that] you can feel the shifts."

Apart from the tomb setting, the filmmakers were able to create an adventure scene from "Tomb Busters," a fictional, straight-to-VHS movie Marc is obsessed with while he's locked in an asylum in Episode 4. Palermo said it was fun going retro for a day to recreate the feel of the faux adventure film.

"That whole day we were shooting the "Tomb Busters" scene, I was laughing, having such a great time, letting loose, doing some lighting that I would think is distasteful now, but just had so much fun. And the performers were having so much fun," Palermo said.

"Moon Knight" is streaming exclusively on Disney+, with the series finale set to premiere on Wednesday, May 4.