Cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo Gives Us An Inside Look Into Moon Knight - Exclusive Interview

Between the cinematography of a couple prior films of yours — "The Green Knight" with its epic adventure and fantasy, and "A Ghost Story," which is something more subtle, even though it's supernatural — did either of those sensibilities come into play when it came into landing the job for "Moon Knight"?

Aaron and Justin had seen "The Green Knight" and I think that was how I got the interview to begin with. They equipped me with being able to be as artistic and as idiosyncratic, even, with my photography as I was in those projects, and reminded me that just because it's a big studio project doesn't mean that we can't go to some really crazy places, visually, and do some interesting things. So in that respect, it was like, "Well, then I'm free to run and I'm going to try to bring everything we can to this and see what sticks."

Along with Justin and Aaron, it's an interesting situation because the three of you are working on alternating episodes. You've got Mohamed Diab directing and Gregory Middleton as the DP on 1, 3, 5, and 6; and then you, Justin, and Aaron are on 2 and 4. Since you all have to be on the same page with the entire production, do you look at this whole thing as one big collaboration?

Yeah. Early in pre-production, we had a lot of conversations as a team. We tried not to be siloed teams. We like to try to get, as much as time would allow, we'd like to be in the same room and have some snacks and some drinks and chat about movies. We would ask, "What are the things that we're excited about? What are the ways of framing that we feel fit this show? Or are there clips that I can bring to the table or Greg brings to the table?" Of course, the directors had lots of ideas as well, and we tried to make a map for us to go ahead and have some continuity between the episodes. It was such a great, open, free-flowing group, and I really, really enjoyed my time with all of them.