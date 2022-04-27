Rachel Zegler Tweets A Hilarious Tease For Shazam: Fury Of The Gods

When "Shazam!" debuted back in 2019, expectations for the film were relatively tempered. That's largely because the super-powered Shazam (previously known as Captain Marvel, though he abandoned that name to avoid confusion with a certain other superhero from a rival publisher) has historically not been one of the more prominent headliners in the annals of DC Comics. It's safe to say that status changed once "Shazam!" hit theaters, with the Zachary Levi-fronted comic book flick proving to be a heartfelt, hilarious, and utterly thrilling addition to the cinematic superhero realm. It also proved a critical hit on Rotten Tomatoes, that more than held its own at the box office (via Box Office Mojo).

With such an overwhelmingly positive response, greenlighting a "Shazam!" sequel was pretty much a no-brainer for Warner Bros. However, it's also no surprise that thanks to pandemic delays and ensuing release date shuffles, we're still waiting to see "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

The film is finally set to hit theaters in December of this year. And according to Deadline, "Fury of the Gods" was one of the centerpieces of Warner Bros. Pictures' recent Cinemacon presentation as the studio debuted the first trailer for the sequel with stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer on hand. Though franchise newcomer Rachel Zegler (Maria in "West Side Story") was apparently not present for the presentation, she still did her part to boost interest in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" by posting a funny tweet that promptly got the Twitter-verse buzzing.