Fans Will Lose It Over This First Look At Margot Robbie As Barbie

The live-action "Barbie" film is quickly shaping up to be one of the most fascinating movies of next year. The announcement that celebrated director Greta Gerwig had signed on to direct the project was shocking enough. Gerwig's previous solo directorial efforts have been quiet, intimate affairs focusing on nuanced portrayals of female interiority, and they've also been independent, so to see her taking the director's chair for a franchise film based on a Mattel toy raised a few eyebrows. What, exactly, will the director of "Lady Bird" do with a movie about a bottle-blond fashionista living out a glitzy upper-class lifestyle?

To make matters more interesting, Margot Robbie was cast as the titular Barbie and was named as a producer for the film. From there, the casting announcements only got more impressive. Heartthrob Ryan Gosling will feature as Barbie's boyfriend, Ken. Additionally, "SNL" alum Kate McKinnon, Marvel leading man Simu Liu, and comedy legend Will Ferrell round out the supporting cast in unannounced roles. It's a gangbusters lineup of talent that any movie would be lucky to have, and Gerwig has already proven with her Louisa May Alcott adaptation "Little Women" to be the kind of director who can eke surprising new performances out of even the most accomplished actors.

Now, thanks to a presentation at CinemaCon, we finally have our first look at Barbie and her Barbie world.