Here's Who's Playing Ken To Margot Robbie's Barbie

The live-action "Barbie" movie is inching ever closer to being a real thing. According to Deadline, the movie had been in development since 2014, with many actresses slated for the wrapped-in-plastic titular role. But things kicked into high gear when Margot Robbie signed on to star. Robbie is also producing the film through her LuckyChap imprint, and "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is directing off a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach.

"Barbie" is hardly the first movie based on toys. Many films have been based on flimsier IP, to varying levels of success. Michael Bay's "Transformers" series made boffo box office, while "Battleship" was panned critically. But at least it helped give Rihanna's stans the collective name of the "Navy" (per Paper Magazine).

In a 2020 interview, Robbie said she was planning on subverting expectations with her Barbie film. "We like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted," she said. And now, the news of who will be playing the Ken to Robbie's Barbie definitely falls into the realm of things we didn't know we wanted.